/How do LPG, LNG, PNG and CNG fuel India’s homes, transport and industry? Know the differences

LPG is a mixture of propane and butane produced during crude oil refining and natural gas processing. It is stored in pressurised cylinders and is India’s principal cooking fuel in homes without pipeline gas. India is the world’s second‑largest importer of LPG, with around 60 per cent of its requirement typically brought in from overseas, mostly via the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint that has seen disrupted tanker movements due to conflict in the Gulf. In response to recent supply constraints, the Indian Ministry of Petroleum has instructed refineries to maximise LPG output and directed that additional production be allocated to household supply. A 25‑day minimum gap between subsidised bookings has been introduced to prevent hoarding, and essential non‑domestic supplies (such as hospitals and schools) are being prioritised over commercial usage by restaurants and hotels.

