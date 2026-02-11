/'How do I stop myself', 'I'm not schizophrenic...': Here's what Jesse Strang said in old Reddit posts

Old Reddit posts allegedly linked to Jesse Strang, named by some outlets in the Canada mass shooting case, reveal references to mental health struggles, transition plans, drug use and firearms. Authorities have not officially confirmed the suspect’s identity.
Jesse Strang has been claimed as the alleged suspect in the mass shooting in Canada on Tuesday (Feb 10). As per multiple reports, Strang was an 18-year-old transgender person who transitioned in 2023 at the age of 15.
The Western Standard and Juno News identified the alleged shooter. These outlets stated that they obtained the name from a close family member. Although the information has not been confirmed by the authorities. WION can not independently verify the information. Amid this, Strang's old Reddit posts are being circulated on social media, where the alleged shooter has made multiple claims about themselves, including having numerous disorders.
In a post dated February 26, 2023, Strang, under the username jesseboy347, wrote, "I'm 15-year-old and I have an extreme phobia of needles. Bloodwork is dreadful lol. I was wondering, what kinda stuff can I expect? I've seen big scary progesterone needles, and also pills of the same stuff. Are the pills effective?"
"It's 4 am, got out of the psyche ward like a month ago and now I'm here. I'm not schizophrenic, unlikely to be Bi-polar. Diagnosed with ADHD, MDD, ASD, and OCD. I tried shrooms once, it was a small unmeasured dose and it was chill," Strang wrote in another post.
In a separate post on November 29, 2023, Strang wrote, "Genuinly don't know, not tryna die. I do N, N-DMT frequently and it seems to be completely safe for me. I am on Sertraline 280mg. I, on rare occasion, take 2mg of Risperidone for sleep purpose." They further said, "I had a compleye mental break on 3G of Panaeolus cyanescens shroomies."
In another post dated June 20, 2023, Strang made a post with the title - 'GunTubers, Transphobia. And what to think of it?’ Although the content of the post was deleted.
In a different post, Strang wrote, "I'm trans MtF, I'm pre HRT, 15yo, and I've been viewing a lot of anime related content recently, was never into it before. The characters are always so cute! I don't want to be 2D or anything like the characters themselves. But when it comes to their body shape and stuff, I often find myself comparing with their semi-unrealistic shape."