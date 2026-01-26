/How do F/A-18 Super Hornets maintain USS Abraham Lincoln’s combat edge?

The F/A-18E/F Super Hornets are engineered for lethality, survivability and future upgrades. These 4.5-generation multirole jets can reach a maximum speed of Mach 1.6 and have an operational range of 2,700 kilometres. They are equipped with advanced mission computers, heads-up displays, radar and infrared sensing and targeting systems, as well as electronic warfare suites and infrared self-protection systems, ensuring they remain highly effective across a wide range of combat scenarios.

