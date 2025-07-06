/How do astronauts eat and defecate in space? The science behind daily life on the ISS

Space travel demands more than just technical skill and physical fitness, it requires astronauts to adapt their most basic routines to a weightless environment. Even basic tasks like eating a meal or using the toilet require engineering solutions. Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, currently aboard the ISS, recently while talking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed how he shared traditional Indian desserts such as gajar ka halwa and aamras with his fellow crew members. These dishes were prepared and packaged by ISRO and DRDO in dehydrated form, reconstituted on board. But how exactly do astronauts actually eat and defecate in microgravity? Here's a factual look at how these essential routines are managed hundreds of kilometres above Earth.