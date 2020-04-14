How did this Indian state flatten the curve before the country hits its peak?

As India is fighting the COVID-19 crisis with nationwide lockdown, this Indian state has been able to 'flatten the curve' of the coronavirus pandemic by the preventive measures it has undertaken.
Let's take a look:
The first three confirmed cases of the novel virus in India were reported in Kerala.
However, none of the cases were locally transmitted.
All of them had been infected by COVID-19 due to their travel history abroad as they were all medical students from Wuhan.
It followed a rigid protocol, including a 28-day quarantine to contain the spread of the infection.
(Photograph:AFP)
As per the administration and experts, Kerala has till date reported no signs of community transmission even in the worst-hit district of Kasaragod.
At 166, the district has reported around 44 per cent cases of the total cases in Kerala till now.
Kasaragod has also recorded most number of recoveries at 61.
(Photograph:PTI)
Kerala has, in the wake of COVID-19 ravaging the entire world, secured itself the distinction of developing a disinfection gateway -- for decontamination of people.
The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCIMST) in the state developed a 'Disinfection Gateway' -- a portable booth, equipped with a system for generating hydrogen peroxide mist and UV-based decontamination facility.
(Photograph:PTI)
Kerala has recorded the highest number of recoveries in India as it had conducted over 13,000 tests for coronavirus by the first week of April, more than larger states such as Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
Presently, 194 patients are under treatment across various hospitals in Kerala while 1.16 lakh under observation and 179 cured.
(Photograph:Twitter)