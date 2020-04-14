How did this Indian state flatten the curve before the country hits its peak?

As India is fighting the COVID-19 crisis with nationwide lockdown, this Indian state has been able to 'flatten the curve' of the coronavirus pandemic by the preventive measures it has undertaken.

Rigid protocol

The first three confirmed cases of the novel virus in India were reported in Kerala.

However, none of the cases were locally transmitted.

All of them had been infected by COVID-19 due to their travel history abroad as they were all medical students from Wuhan.

It followed a rigid protocol, including a 28-day quarantine to contain the spread of the infection.

(Photograph:AFP)