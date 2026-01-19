/How did China defy Trump’s tariffs to post a record $1.2 trillion trade surplus?

While China’s exports to the US fell sharply after Trump returned to office and escalated his trade war with the world’s second-largest economy, that decline has been largely offset by shipments to other markets in South America, Southeast Asia, Africa and Europe. However, as exports to the US dropped sharply by about 20 per cent and imports declined by roughly 14.6 per cent, the Chinese exporters succeeded in shifting focus to other regions. Sales to countries in Southeast Asia, Africa, Latin America and the European Union rose strongly, helping cushion the impact of reduced US demand.

