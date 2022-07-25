How did Arab Spring pan out for the countries affected?

Tunisian President Kais Saied is set to secure more power under a new constitution that is expected to pass in a referendum on Monday, in what critics fear is a march to one-man rule over a country that rose up against dictatorship in 2010.
Saied's opponents fear the changes will deal a major blow to democracy in Tunisia, widely seen as the only success story of the "Arab Spring" uprisings against autocratic rule that elsewhere ended in renewed repression and civil wars.
Here's a recap of how the Arab Spring panned out for the countries affected:
(Text: Reuters)