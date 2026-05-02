/How did a powerful Iranian dynasty quietly build country’s largest crypto exchange operating beyond US sanctions?

Nobitex has reportedly stated earlier that its aim is to enable Iranians to invest in cryptocurrency despite what it calls the “shadow of sanctions,” and it advises users on ways to reduce the risk of their transactions being monitored or intercepted by Western authorities. Reuters also reported in 2022 that Binance processed around $7.8 billion in transactions linked to Nobitex, despite US sanctions on Iran. Binance’s founder, Changpeng Zhao, was sentenced in 2024 for money laundering violations and pardoned in 2025 by President Donald Trump.

