/How did a Gulf nation barely bigger than Nagaland build the world’s most powerful currency?

Recognising the volatility of oil prices, Kuwait is actively pursuing economic diversification. Investments in sectors such as finance, real estate, and infrastructure aim to reduce dependency on oil revenues and ensure long-term economic stability. These initiatives also create employment opportunities and stimulate private-sector growth.

Kuwait's economic strength and strategic location enhance its influence in the Middle East. It plays a significant role in regional organisations and maintains strong diplomatic relations, further supporting the value of its currency. The country’s reputation for stability makes it a hub for regional banking, finance, and investment.