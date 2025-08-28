/How deep can the B-2 bomber strike targets underground?

The B-2 bomber uses the Massive Ordnance Penetrator bomb to strike targets underground. Its stealth and precision allow it to destroy even the most fortified bunkers. Know more below.
The B-2 can strike targets as deep as 200 feet underground. It uses a powerful bomb called the Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) to destroy hidden bunkers and fortified underground facilities.
The MOP is a large bomb weighing around 30,000 pounds (about 13,600 kg). It is specially designed to penetrate deep into the earth or concrete before exploding, causing devastating damage below ground.
The MOP’s heavy weight and a delayed explosion mechanism allow it to bury itself deep into the ground. GPS and inertial navigation help guide it precisely to the target.
The B-2 stealth bomber carries two MOP bombs at a time. It drops them from high altitude so they gain enough speed and momentum to dig deep before detonation.
The MOP has two fuses at its rear. One detects the impact with the target surface (G-sensor), and the other is a delayed fuse that triggers the explosion after the bomb has penetrated to the desired depth.
The B-2’s stealth enables it to reach heavily defended areas undetected, making it ideal for delivering these powerful bunker-buster bombs with precision and surprise.
Using the Massive Ordnance Penetrator, the B-2 can destroy targets buried deep underground up to 200 feet. It delivers these bombs stealthily and accurately for maximum impact.