LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /How deep can the B-2 bomber strike targets underground?

How deep can the B-2 bomber strike targets underground?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Aug 28, 2025, 14:12 IST | Updated: Aug 28, 2025, 14:12 IST

The B-2 bomber uses the Massive Ordnance Penetrator bomb to strike targets underground. Its stealth and precision allow it to destroy even the most fortified bunkers. Know more below.

How deep can the B-2 bomber hit underground?
1 / 7
(Photograph: Northrop Grumman)

How deep can the B-2 bomber hit underground?

The B-2 can strike targets as deep as 200 feet underground. It uses a powerful bomb called the Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) to destroy hidden bunkers and fortified underground facilities.

What is the Massive Ordnance Penetrator?
2 / 7
(Photograph: Northrop Grumman)

What is the Massive Ordnance Penetrator?

The MOP is a large bomb weighing around 30,000 pounds (about 13,600 kg). It is specially designed to penetrate deep into the earth or concrete before exploding, causing devastating damage below ground.

How does the bomb work?
3 / 7
(Photograph: Northrop Grumman)

How does the bomb work?

The MOP’s heavy weight and a delayed explosion mechanism allow it to bury itself deep into the ground. GPS and inertial navigation help guide it precisely to the target.

How does the B-2 deliver the MOP?
4 / 7
(Photograph: Northrop Grumman)

How does the B-2 deliver the MOP?

The B-2 stealth bomber carries two MOP bombs at a time. It drops them from high altitude so they gain enough speed and momentum to dig deep before detonation.

What about the fusing system?
5 / 7
(Photograph: US Air Force)

What about the fusing system?

The MOP has two fuses at its rear. One detects the impact with the target surface (G-sensor), and the other is a delayed fuse that triggers the explosion after the bomb has penetrated to the desired depth.

Why use the B-2 for these strikes?
6 / 7
(Photograph: Northrop Grumman)

Why use the B-2 for these strikes?

The B-2’s stealth enables it to reach heavily defended areas undetected, making it ideal for delivering these powerful bunker-buster bombs with precision and surprise.

Powerful underground strike
7 / 7
(Photograph: Northrop Grumman)

Powerful underground strike

Using the Massive Ordnance Penetrator, the B-2 can destroy targets buried deep underground up to 200 feet. It delivers these bombs stealthily and accurately for maximum impact.

Trending Photo

How deep can the B-2 bomber strike targets underground?
7

How deep can the B-2 bomber strike targets underground?

Can satellites in space detect the B-2 bomber?
7

Can satellites in space detect the B-2 bomber?

Chadwick Boseman’s 5th death anniversary: Remembering his iconic movies
7

Chadwick Boseman’s 5th death anniversary: Remembering his iconic movies

My Youth to Queen Mantis: Top 6 Korean Dramas Releasing in September 2025
7

My Youth to Queen Mantis: Top 6 Korean Dramas Releasing in September 2025

Happy Birthday David Fincher: 7 must-watch movies you need to watch
8

Happy Birthday David Fincher: 7 must-watch movies you need to watch