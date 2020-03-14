How coronavirus is hijacking cells in your body

Covid-19 has been spreading rapidly across the world. There are six other types of coronavirus which are known to infect human beings. The incubation period of the virus is 14 days. Here's how the deadly virus hijacks the human cell:

Phase one

It is named so because of the crown-like spikes that can be seen protruding from its surface. Virus is enveloped in a bubble of oily, lipid molecules which disintegrates after coming in contact with soap. It enters the body from nose, mouth and eyes where it attaches to a cell and airway that produces a protein called ACE 2.

(Photograph:WION)