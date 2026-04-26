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How close was the shooter to Trump at the moment of attack?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Apr 26, 2026, 12:42 IST | Updated: Apr 26, 2026, 12:42 IST

During the 2026 Correspondents' Dinner, a gunman fired shots at a security checkpoint. President Trump was a safe distance away inside the main ballroom and was swiftly evacuated. The shooter was arrested.

A lobby security breach
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A lobby security breach

The 31-year-old suspect charged the main magnetometer screening area situated in the lobby of the Washington Hilton.

Seated inside the ballroom
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(Photograph: X)

Seated inside the ballroom

At the exact moment of the attack, President Trump was seated at the head table inside the enclosed main ballroom.

Safe distance
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(Photograph: AFP)

Safe distance

Trump later confirmed the shooter was a "far distance" away, explicitly stating the gunman never breached the ballroom doors.

Close-range fire on officers
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(Photograph: AFP)

Close-range fire on officers

While far from Trump, the suspect fired a shotgun at "very close distance" at a Secret Service officer stationed at the outer checkpoint.

Saved by a ballistic vest
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(Photograph: AFP)

Saved by a ballistic vest

The officer was struck directly in his protective vest, which successfully stopped the round and prevented a fatal injury.

Swift evacuation protocol
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(Photograph: X)

Swift evacuation protocol

Despite the shooter being isolated outside the hall, Secret Service agents immediately swarmed the stage and evacuated Trump.

Securing the attendees
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(Photograph: AFP)

Securing the attendees

The physical distance and the rapid takedown by law enforcement ensured that neither Trump nor the 2,600 dinner guests were harmed.

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