/How close was the shooter to Trump at the moment of attack?

During the 2026 Correspondents' Dinner, a gunman fired shots at a security checkpoint. President Trump was a safe distance away inside the main ballroom and was swiftly evacuated. The shooter was arrested.
The 31-year-old suspect charged the main magnetometer screening area situated in the lobby of the Washington Hilton.
At the exact moment of the attack, President Trump was seated at the head table inside the enclosed main ballroom.
Trump later confirmed the shooter was a "far distance" away, explicitly stating the gunman never breached the ballroom doors.
While far from Trump, the suspect fired a shotgun at "very close distance" at a Secret Service officer stationed at the outer checkpoint.
The officer was struck directly in his protective vest, which successfully stopped the round and prevented a fatal injury.
Despite the shooter being isolated outside the hall, Secret Service agents immediately swarmed the stage and evacuated Trump.
The physical distance and the rapid takedown by law enforcement ensured that neither Trump nor the 2,600 dinner guests were harmed.