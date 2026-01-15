As protests intensify inside Iran and rhetoric between Washington and Tehran sharpens, attention has turned to US military assets across the Gulf. Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar has emerged as a an important point especially after US officials advised some personnel to leave the facility on Wednesday amid heightened regional tensions, according to diplomats cited by Reuters. Tensions had escalated on Wednesday, after a senior Iranian official said Tehran had warned neighbours it would hit American bases in the region in the event of US strikes. While the immediate pressure appears to have eased, Al Udeid’s strategic importance could place it at the centre of any future escalation by Iran.