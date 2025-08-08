LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /How close are we to a first contact with aliens and what if they’re not friendly

How close are we to 'first contact' with aliens and what if they’re not friendly?

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Aug 08, 2025, 15:26 IST | Updated: Aug 08, 2025, 15:26 IST

SETI has reviewed over one million objects for technosignatures as part of large-scale radio surveys, while new systems like LaserSETI are being constructed to monitor laser pulses across the sky, enhancing our detection capabilities for intelligent signals.
 

Scientific Consensus On Extraterrestrial Life
1 / 8
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Scientific Consensus On Extraterrestrial Life

Surveys reveal that a strong majority of scientists, especially astrobiologists, consider extraterrestrial life, at least in simple form, likely to exist elsewhere in the universe. Agreement on intelligent life is lower but still notable.

Progress in Searching: From Radio to Laser
2 / 8
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Progress in Searching: From Radio to Laser

SETI has reviewed over one million objects for technosignatures as part of large-scale radio surveys, while new systems like LaserSETI are being constructed to monitor laser pulses across the sky, enhancing our detection capabilities for intelligent signals.

Hints from Exoplanet Atmospheres
3 / 8
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Hints from Exoplanet Atmospheres

Astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have identified promising biosignature gases like dimethyl sulphide in the atmosphere of exoplanet K2-18b, located 124 light-years away, though confirmation remains pending.

Timeline for Contact Remains Distant
4 / 8
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Timeline for Contact Remains Distant

Projections suggest that even if alien civilisations are listening, two-way communication with beings beyond about 50 light-years would take at least half a century. Some models estimate a "contact era" could still be 400 years away.

Ethical and Strategic Concerns
5 / 8
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Ethical and Strategic Concerns

Debate continues over whether humanity should actively reach out via Active SETI. Critics emphasise the risks of revealing Earth’s location without global consensus.

Preparing for the Impacts of Contact
6 / 8
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Preparing for the Impacts of Contact

Plans are underway among scientists to study the psychological and societal impacts of actual detection, not just the technology. Research is being funded to explore how culture, media, and politics might shape reactions and policies.

Looking Ahead: Advanced Missions
7 / 8
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Looking Ahead: Advanced Missions

NASA's planned Habitable Worlds Observatory, expected to launch in the 2040s, aims to directly image Earth-like exoplanets and search for possible biosignatures in their atmospheres.

Conclusion
8 / 8
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Conclusion

While scientists widely acknowledge the possibility of extraterrestrial life, actual contact, especially involving intelligent beings, remains a distant prospect. Technological advances are improving detection potential, yet timelines span decades to centuries, with societal readiness still evolving.

Trending Photo

How close are we to 'first contact' with aliens and what if they’re not friendly?
8

How close are we to 'first contact' with aliens and what if they’re not friendly?

Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: 10 Superhit Movies of the Tollywood Icon to Stream on OTT
11

Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: 10 Superhit Movies of the Tollywood Icon to Stream on OTT

5 fighter jets that carry deadly weapons internally
7

5 fighter jets that carry deadly weapons internally

What is the Meteor missile, and why does it give the Tejas Mk2 an advantage over other fighter jets?
7

What is the Meteor missile, and why does it give the Tejas Mk2 an advantage over other fighter jets?

How does the F414 engine give Tejas Mk2 an edge over other fighter jets?
7

How does the F414 engine give Tejas Mk2 an edge over other fighter jets?