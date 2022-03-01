How climate change will impact the world's regions differently

Climate change will deliver serious blows to all parts of the world, but not all regions face the same threats.

"We are all vulnerable," said University of Edinburgh researcher Peter Alexander, a lead author of a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

While the future of some countries may be dictated by melting ice or rising seas, others will contend mostly with raging wildfires and extreme heat. And just as the challenges vary across the global map, so too should communities' efforts to adapt.

Here are some of ways climate change will impact each region if the world doesn't adapt: