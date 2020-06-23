How China's Beidou geo-tracker satellite will take on US-owned GPS

China on Tuesday successfully launched the Beidou satellite to challenge the US-owned Global Positioning System (GPS). The "Big Dipper" as it is called Mandarin is being seen by Chinese officials as a direct competitor to the GPS which run by the US Air Force.

After successive launches of the Beidou satellite system, China now boasts traffic monitoring information has been exported to nearly 120 countries including Pakistan.

China had earlier joined the Galileo satellite navigation project proposed by the European Union but pulled out in order to focus on Beidou.