How China's ASAT technology can derail America's space power

According to a report, China is prepared to conduct prompt operations to dislocate US and allied space power advantages.

China's counter-space systems

According to a US report, China and Russia have long recognised and opportunistically sought to exploit vulnerabilities of the US Department of Defence’s space forces.

The DOD in its report had said China is the “most immediate and serious threat” to US national security objectives in space.

A report noted that during "Operation Desert Storm China’s military leaders noted that space systems provided US-led coalition forces with precision navigation and enhanced command and control across challenging terrain."

The report said China has rapidly fielded multiple space and counter-space systems with the intent to surpass and eventually gain military superiority over the United States.

