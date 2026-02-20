LOGIN
How can the US military use AI against Iran to capture Khamenei from his safe bunker?

Published: Feb 20, 2026, 14:23 IST | Updated: Feb 20, 2026, 14:23 IST

Reports suggest the US could use AI to track Iran’s Supreme Leader. Following the AI-assisted tools like Project Maven can process radar data and intercepts to map secret underground bunker networks.

The Project Maven framework
1 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

The Project Maven framework

The US Department of Defense uses Project Maven, an artificial intelligence programme that processes massive amounts of satellite and drone footage. It autonomously identifies hidden military assets and bunker entrances for human analysts to review.

Mapping underground networks
2 / 7

Mapping underground networks

While traditional optical cameras cannot see underground, AI algorithms can analyse synthetic aperture radar and seismic sensors to detect hollow subterranean spaces. This advanced data processing helps the military map out the exact layout of fortified bunker complexes.

Khamenei's bunker relocation
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Khamenei's bunker relocation

In early 2026, international media reported that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei relocated to a heavily reinforced bunker network in Tehran. These deep, interconnected tunnels are specifically designed to ensure his security and maintain command during potential military strikes.

The Venezuela precedent
4 / 7
(Photograph: Ali Khamenei)

The Venezuela precedent

In January 2026, US special forces conducted a raid in Caracas that successfully captured former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. According to The Wall Street Journal, the US military directly utilised Anthropic's Claude AI model to assist during this covert operation.

AI's role in the Maduro capture
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

AI's role in the Maduro capture

While exact operational details remain classified, military forces use AI tools like Claude for rapid document analysis and processing intercepted data. These models quickly translate and synthesise vast amounts of enemy communications to pinpoint a target's location.

Applying the strategy to Iran?
6 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

Applying the strategy to Iran?

If directed to target Iranian leadership, the US could deploy similar AI systems to process intercepted communications from local security forces. By finding hidden patterns in the digital chatter, AI helps intelligence officers determine exactly which bunker a target occupies.

Assisting special operations
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Assisting special operations

During a potential physical capture or bunker-busting mission, AI provides vital real-time decision support for ground troops and drone operators. It continuously processes live battlefield data to identify the safest entry points and safely navigate complex underground tunnel systems.

