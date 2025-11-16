/How bullet trains avoid derailment at 300 km/h?

High-speed tracks are built with specific curve radii and cant (tilt) values that minimise lateral acceleration. The raised outer rail helps spread forces more evenly between the two rails when the train enters a curve. This reduces the lateral load transferred to the outer wheel, lowering the probability of wheel unloading. Strict limits are used for cant deficiency — the difference between the ideal tilt for a given speed and the actual tilt — to ensure forces remain within the safe operational envelope.