Spanning 1,491 square kilometres, Qeshm is the Persian Gulf's largest island. It is twice the size of Bahrain and 16 times larger than Kish. Its massive 135-kilometre length provides Iran with unparalleled strategic depth in the Strait of Hormuz.
Qeshm Island measures a staggering 1,491 square kilometres, making it the undisputed giant of the Persian Gulf. It is roughly twice the size of the entire nation of Bahrain, which covers just 765 square kilometres.
When compared to regional rivals, Qeshm’s scale becomes even more intimidating. It easily overshadows Kuwait’s largest island, Bubiyan, which spans 863 square kilometres, and is more than 16 times larger than Iran’s own Kish Island.
On a global scale, Qeshm outpaces major sovereign city-states. It is more than double the size of Singapore, which measures roughly 734 square kilometres, giving Iranian military forces massive territorial leverage offshore.
The island stretches 135 kilometres in length, creating a massive natural barrier parallel to the Iranian coast. This sheer length acts as an impenetrable geographic shield, effectively boxing in the northern shipping laStrategic Depth for the IRGCnes of the Strait of Hormuz.
Because of its immense size, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) can hide vast military assets inland. The island's deep, mountainous interior provides perfect natural cover for subterranean missile silos and drone launchpads, far from coastal surveillance.
Unlike smaller military outposts, Qeshm is large enough to sustain a population of 150,000 residents and massive Free Trade Zones. This scale allows Iran to blend heavy military infrastructure seamlessly with civilian commercial shipping operations.
Western military analysts routinely label Qeshm an 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' due to its sheer scale. Its 1,491-square-kilometre footprint ensures it can absorb significant kinetic strikes while maintaining absolute control over Persian Gulf oil transits.