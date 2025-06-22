LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /How B-2 Bomber avoids radar? Understanding the science of invisibility

How B-2 Bomber avoids radar? Understanding the science of invisibility

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Jun 22, 2025, 18:45 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 18:45 IST

The B-2’s unique “flying wing” design with no tail, sharp edges, or vertical surfaces, helps scatter and deflect radar waves away from the transmitting source, making it extremely difficult for radar to detect and track.

The B-2 was built for stealth, not speed
1 / 7
(Photograph:Northrop Grumman)

The B-2 was built for stealth, not speed

Unlike traditional bombers that rely on altitude or speed, the B-2’s design focuses entirely on avoiding detection. It was specifically engineered to fly undetected into enemy airspace, using the most advanced stealth technology in the world.

Its shape bends radar waves
2 / 7
(Photograph:Northrop Grumman)

Its shape bends radar waves

The B-2’s unique “flying wing” design with no tail, sharp edges, or vertical surfaces, helps scatter and deflect radar waves away from the transmitting source, making it extremely difficult for radar to detect and track.

Radar-absorbent material (RAM) coating
3 / 7
(Photograph:Northrop Grumman)

Radar-absorbent material (RAM) coating

The bomber is coated with special materials that absorb radar energy rather than reflect it. This helps in drastically reducing the aircraft’s Radar Cross Section (RCS) — the measure of how visible an object is to radar.

Internal weapons bays
4 / 7
(Photograph:Northrop Grumman)

Internal weapons bays

To maintain stealth, all weapons and fuel are carried inside the aircraft. There are no external fuel tanks or missile mounts to disrupt airflow or radar signature. Everything is hidden inside the bomber’s body.

Engine placement and exhaust cooling
5 / 7
(Photograph:Northrop Grumman)

Engine placement and exhaust cooling

The B-2’s engines are buried inside the wing structure, with carefully designed air intakes and exhaust vents. This minimises heat emissions, making it hard to track with infrared sensors or heat-seeking missiles.

Precision flight computer systems
6 / 7
(Photograph:Northrop Grumman)

Precision flight computer systems

The B-2 constantly makes tiny flight adjustments to maintain optimal stealth angles. Its computers calculate the best position relative to enemy radar to keep the aircraft’s signature as low as possible during every moment of flight.

Result: Virtually undetectable
7 / 7
(Photograph:Reuters)

Result: Virtually undetectable

Thanks to these features, the B-2 has a Radar Cross Section roughly equivalent to a large bird, making it virtually invisible to all but the most advanced radar systems. This is why it remains the centrepiece of US strategic bombing capability, as tensions rise in hotspots like Iran and the Middle East.

Trending Photo

Strait of Hormuz on the brink: What stopped Iran from closing it and what’s changed now?
7

Strait of Hormuz on the brink: What stopped Iran from closing it and what’s changed now?

Hitler’s obsession? B-2 Bomber’s design was inspired by a lost Nazi blueprint from 1940s
7

Hitler’s obsession? B-2 Bomber’s design was inspired by a lost Nazi blueprint from 1940s

Why the B-2 Bomber's 'paint' is one of the most expensive materials on Earth
7

Why the B-2 Bomber's 'paint' is one of the most expensive materials on Earth

Who was Fred Smith, the FedEx founder behind global next-day delivery? All you need to know
6

Who was Fred Smith, the FedEx founder behind global next-day delivery? All you need to know

8 Best HBO shows of all time: House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, Sex and The City and more
9

8 Best HBO shows of all time: House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, Sex and The City and more