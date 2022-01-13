How are hypersonic missiles different, is it the new 'wonder weapon'?

Hypersonics are the new frontier in missile technology because they fly lower and so are harder to detect than ballistic missiles

Race hots up for hypersonic missiles

The race for hypersonic missiles is underway with Russia, North Korea and China claiming the top spots even as the US struggles to put its missile power in order.

Last year in August, China had stunned the world with the hypersonic test flight involving a high speed missile launch.

The American defence establishment was rattled by the discovery that a Chinese hypersonic glider around-the-earth test flight culminated in the firing of a missile in mid-flight at more than five times the speed of sound over the South China Sea.

Reports claimed China had fired two hypersonic missiles even as the Chinese foreign ministry denied reports.

