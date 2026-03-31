The implementation of Callisto offers an interactive element for people on Earth who possess Alexa-compatible electronics. By commanding their smart speakers to take them to the moon, individuals can engage directly with the ongoing exploration. The integration is designed to supply almost instantaneous mission updates and respond to space-related inquiries, thereby providing near real-time telemetry and data to the general public.ompatible electronics. By commanding their smart speakers to take them to the moon, individuals can engage directly with the ongoing exploration. The integration is designed to supply almost instantaneous mission updates and respond to space-related inquiries, thereby providing near real-time telemetry and data to the general public.