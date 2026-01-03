/How air-to-air missiles intercept incoming cruise missiles

Air-to-air missiles like the Astra and Meteor use high-speed radar and ramjet power to hunt low-flying cruise missiles. These interceptors act as a first line of defence to secure the skies.
Cruise missiles fly as low as 50 metres to hide from ground-based radar. Early warning aircraft like AWACS are used to detect these threats from above, providing a clear "look-down" view.
Once a threat is spotted, AWACS platforms coordinate the battle in real-time. They vector friendly fighter jets toward the target, even from 400 kilometres away, to begin the interception.
Fighter jets launch beyond-visual-range missiles like the Astra Mk-1 at speeds of Mach 4.5. This high speed is critical to closing the gap with a fast-moving cruise missile quickly.
During flight, the missile receives mid-course target updates via a secure datalink. This allows the pilot or AWACS to correct the missile's path if the cruise missile changes direction.
Intercepting low-flying missiles requires "look-down, shoot-down" capability. Modern pulse-Doppler radars help the missile distinguish the target from "ground clutter" like trees or buildings.
In the final phase, the missile’s own active radar seeker turns on. It locks onto the cruise missile autonomously, even if the target has a very small radar cross-section.
Missiles like the Meteor use advanced electronic counter-countermeasures (ECCM). This ensures they can hit targets in environments where enemy jammers are trying to hide the cruise missile.
Ramjet engines, found in the Meteor, provide sustained thrust throughout the flight. Unlike traditional rockets, they don't lose energy, making them lethal against manoeuvring cruise missiles.
Missiles often use laser or radar proximity fuses to detonate near the target. A high-explosive blast-fragmentation warhead then shreds the cruise missile without needing a direct "skin-to-skin" hit.
Air-to-air interceptions form the first layer of a national shield. By killing threats far from the border, they prevent saturation of ground-based air defence systems.