LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /How AI is helping farmers predict disease outbreaks

How AI is helping farmers predict disease outbreaks

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Nov 24, 2025, 21:00 IST | Updated: Nov 24, 2025, 21:00 IST

AI predicts crop disease outbreaks early using satellite, weather, and sensor data. By alerting farmers before symptoms appear, it helps reduce pesticide and water use, improves yields, and supports sustainable farming globally.

AI Sees Disease Before Symptoms
1 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

AI Sees Disease Before Symptoms

AI models detect crop diseases with up to 92% accuracy using satellite and aerial images. This helps farmers spot threats early, even before visible signs develop.

Combining Weather Data with AI Predictions
2 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Combining Weather Data with AI Predictions

AI integrates hyper-local weather forecasts from satellites and IoT sensors to assess disease risks. This allows farmers to prepare in advance for conditions that may promote outbreaks.

Early Warnings Save Yields
3 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Early Warnings Save Yields

By predicting outbreaks of fungal blight, rust, or mildew, AI enables targeted interventions. This reduces pesticide use by up to 35% and water consumption by 30%, supporting sustainable farming.

Real-Time Monitoring with Drones and Sensors
4 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Real-Time Monitoring with Drones and Sensors

Drones capture images while ground sensors track soil moisture and temperature. AI processes this data in real time, providing farmers with precise updates on crop health.

User-Friendly Alerts and RecommendationsUser-Friendly Alerts and Recommendations
5 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

User-Friendly Alerts and RecommendationsUser-Friendly Alerts and Recommendations

Farmers receive alerts and treatment advice via mobile apps or SMS. These systems also suggest irrigation schedules and pesticide application timing for best results.

AI Improves Disease Management ContinuouslyAI Improves Disease Management Continuously
6 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

AI Improves Disease Management ContinuouslyAI Improves Disease Management Continuously

Machine learning updates AI models with new outbreak data, improving detection over time. This helps farmers adopt smarter, adaptive strategies against evolving disease patterns.

AI Builds Resilient Farming Futures
7 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

AI Builds Resilient Farming Futures

AI crop disease prediction promotes efficiency and sustainability, helping farmers worldwide protect food supplies amid climate challenges, reducing losses, and improving productivity.

Trending Photo

Will US stock market crash in 2026? Here’s what experts are warning
8

Will US stock market crash in 2026? Here’s what experts are warning

Why fighter jets lose altitude when pilots pull extreme Gs
7

Why fighter jets lose altitude when pilots pull extreme Gs

How fighter pilots train their bodies to survive violent G-forces
7

How fighter pilots train their bodies to survive violent G-forces

Do High-G manoeuvres reduce a fighter jet’s lifespan?
7

Do High-G manoeuvres reduce a fighter jet’s lifespan?

Does petrol freeze in extremely cold temperatures?
7

Does petrol freeze in extremely cold temperatures?