How AI in the military could give rise to cyborg super soldiers

Published: Aug 22, 2025, 13:40 IST | Updated: Aug 22, 2025, 13:40 IST

Countries like India, China, and the US are using AI in military robots, leading to the rise of ‘cyborg’ super soldiers. These machines promise safer missions but it also raise serious ethical questions. See how warfare and soldiers are set to change.

1 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

Many countries are working on using artificial intelligence in their militaries. This could help create ‘cyborg’ super soldiers that combine human skills with smart machines. India, China, Russia, and the US making fast progress.

2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is developing humanoid robots for missions in dangerous areas. These robots may be used in real combat by 2027, helping to save soldiers’ lives. They are part of India’s long-term defence strategy.

3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

China uses AI to make its army smarter, not just with new robots, but by helping humans make better decisions on the battlefield. It includes using AI for drones, cyber activities, and even fake news operations.

4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Robots like India’s Project Daksh help make the battlefield safer. Project Daksh can climb stairs, scan objects, and deal with bombs. This is just the start. AI-powered robots could soon help soldiers carry heavy things and even join missions.

5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

AI super soldiers could move fast in forests and mountains, detect threats right away, and act on their own if needed. They are fitted with sensors and advanced intelligence, able to work with human troops and make decisions on the go.

6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

However, there are questions. Experts warn that letting machines make life-and-death choices raises serious ethical concerns. Talks are happening worldwide to set fair rules for military AI.

7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

With smart robots and AI in armies, the way wars are fought could change completely. Will this mean fewer soldiers are needed?

