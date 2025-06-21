LOGIN
How AI avatars are driving million-dollar sales on China’s version of YouTube?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 21, 2025, 17:19 IST | Updated: Jun 21, 2025, 17:19 IST

AI avatars are transforming livestream shopping in China, leading to record-breaking sales. powered by advanced models, they mimic real hosts and stream 24/7, offering cost-effective, high-impact marketing for brands across major platforms like Douyin and Baidu.

AI Takes Over China’s Livestream Sales
1 / 7
(Photograph:AI)

AI Takes Over China’s Livestream Sales

Artificial intelligence avatars are now leading livestream sales on China’s video platforms. Recent streams have shown that digital presenters can sell more than real people, changing the way products are marketed online.

Record-Breaking Sales with AI Hosts
2 / 7
(Photograph:Reuters)

Record-Breaking Sales with AI Hosts

On Baidu’s Youxuan platform, a livestream using AI avatars of Luo Yonghao and Xiao Mu earned $7.65 million (about 55 million yuan) in just over six hours. This was much higher than sales from previous streams with real hosts.

How Do AI Avatars Work?
3 / 7
(Photograph:AI)

How Do AI Avatars Work?

AI avatars are created using advanced models trained on years of video footage. They copy the voice, style, and humour of real presenters, making them feel familiar to viewers and helping to boost sales.

Why Are AI Hosts Popular?
4 / 7
(Photograph:AI)

Why Are AI Hosts Popular?

AI hosts can livestream nonstop, do not need breaks, and cost less than human teams. Companies save money and can reach more viewers at any time of day, making AI avatars a practical choice for online sales.

The Rise of China’s Digital Avatar Industry
5 / 7
(Photograph:AI)

The Rise of China’s Digital Avatar Industry

China’s digital avatar industry is growing quickly. Companies like Baidu and DeepSeek are developing AI tools that rival global leaders, making livestream shopping faster and more interactive for millions of users.

Livestream Shopping Becomes Big Business
6 / 7
(Photograph:AI)

Livestream Shopping Becomes Big Business

Livestream shopping has become a major trend in China since the pandemic. Platforms like Douyin (China’s TikTok) are now among the country’s largest online shopping sites, with both AI and human hosts earning through sales and digital gifts.

AI Influencers Go Global
7 / 7
(Photograph:AI)

AI Influencers Go Global

AI avatars like Neuro-sama are also gaining fans outside China, streaming on platforms such as Twitch. As technology improves, AI influencers are set to play a bigger role in online shopping and entertainment worldwide.

