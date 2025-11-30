/How Agni-V’s guidance accuracy stands out against Pakistani missile systems

Agni-V achieves less than 100m CEP accuracy using Ring Laser Gyroscope technology, triple more accurate than Shaheen-III's 300-400m. Pralay achieves 10m CEP. Dual redundant navigation systems ensure reliability. AI integration promises sub-5m future accuracy.
India's Agni-V achieves circular error probable (CEP) accuracy of less than 100 metres, with official DRDO sources claiming "few metres" precision in terminal phase. CEP is the circle within which 50% of warheads land, directly measuring targeting accuracy for strategic weapons.
Agni-V's Ring Laser Gyroscope based Inertial Navigation System (RLG-INS) measures aircraft motion using laser beam interference patterns, eliminating mechanical errors. This revolutionary technology detects movement in all three dimensions with extraordinary precision, enabling metre-level accuracy over 5,000 kilometres.
Agni-V carries both advanced Ring Laser Gyro and backup Micro Inertial Navigation System (MINGS), allowing automatic switching if primary systems malfunction. NavIC and GPS augmentation during midcourse flight further refine trajectory calculations with satellite positioning corrections.
Pakistan's Shaheen-III relies on Chinese-designed inertial systems providing approximately 300-400 metres CEP accuracy. This three-fold accuracy disadvantage means Shaheen-III requires larger warheads to compensate for guidance imprecision against hardened targets.
Pakistan's Babur cruise missile uses Terrain Contour Matching and Digital Scene Matching Area Correlator for guidance. This map-dependent system achieves 50-100 metres CEP but requires pre-loaded digital terrain databases and cannot adapt to updated maps during flight.
India's Pralay ballistic missile achieves less than 10 metres CEP, amongst the finest guidance accuracy globally. At 10 metres accuracy, Pralay can conduct surgical strikes on runways, fuel depots, or command centres from 350-400 kilometres away.
Agni-V integrates NavIC (Indian) and GPS navigation throughout flight. Pakistan's systems depend on Chinese BeiDou in denied GPS environments. NavIC operates independently, reducing vulnerability to GPS jamming or deception during conflict scenarios.
Pakistan's Abdali short-range cruise missile operates with 100-150 metres CEP despite only 450 kilometres range. The significant accuracy degradation over short ranges indicates fundamental guidance system limitations compared to Indian ballistic missile technology.
Agni-V's on-board computer running fault-tolerant software automatically corrects for atmospheric disturbances, wind shear, and combustion variations during flight. Pakistani systems lack comparable adaptive correction algorithms, resulting in accuracy drift over extended ranges.
DRDO is developing AI-powered guidance systems for next-generation missiles achieving sub-5-metre CEP through real-time trajectory optimisation. Pakistan lacks comparable artificial intelligence integration, leaving a technology gap that will widen through the next decade.