/How aerial refueling boosts the range of China’s J-20 fighter jets

Aerial tankers give China’s J-20 jets longer range, more time in battle zones and greater mission flexibility, shifting the Indo-Pacific power balance.
The Chengdu J-20 is China’s flagship stealth fighter, built for long-range air superiority. Its range and mission duration are key to Chinese power projection in Asia.
Aerial refuelling from Y-20U tankers lets J-20s fly much farther, bypassing their onboard fuel limits. This extends their operational radius by hundreds of kilometres.
Refuelling in flight lets J-20s loiter over key zones for longer surveillance or combat alert duties. This increased persistence is crucial in contested airspace.
Extended range allows J-20s to escort bombers or tankers deep into the Pacific. This role supports China’s strike and deterrence ambitions over distant waters.
Longer-range J-20s threaten to outflank regional air defences and project Chinese strength near disputed areas. This complicates response plans for rivals.
China is rapidly expanding its tanker fleet, but aerial refuelling operations are costly and complex. Sustaining them across vast areas tests logistics and maintenance capacity.
With reliable tanker support, the J-20 blends stealth with range making it a formidable presence. Indo-Pacific air operations will increasingly factor in this potent mix.