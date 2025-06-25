The B-2 Spirit stealth bomber is often called the most deadly aircraft ever built. But what if a full squadron of B-2s was launched in a nuclear strike? Could they really end human civilisation?
Each B-2 can carry up to 16 B61-12 variable yield nuclear bombs or B83 bombs with a yield of up to 1.2 megatons. In total, a single B-2 squadron could deliver 192 nuclear bombs across targets worldwide.
B-2’s stealth technology makes it nearly invisible to radar. It could enter enemy airspace undetected and deliver a devastating first strike, crippling cities, military infrastructure, and command centres before retaliation.
The B-2 can fly 12,000 km with aerial refuelling. Squadrons can hit multiple continents in one mission, especially targeting nuclear states’ second-strike capabilities.
If 100–200 nuclear bombs hit major cities and industrial hubs, the resulting fires would inject soot into the atmosphere, blocking sunlight, lowering global temperatures, and causing crop failures. Scientists warn this would cause a nuclear winter, starving billions and potentially leading to civilisational collapse.
An all-out B-2 strike would almost guarantee global nuclear retaliation, especially from Russia and China, pushing the world into mutual assured destruction (MAD).
While B-2 bombers alone might not “end humanity” outright, a squadron strike would trigger a global nuclear exchange and long-term environmental catastrophe — making survival of modern civilisation highly unlikely.