/How a Soviet probe survived just 53 minutes on Venus and sent back photos of an alien world

On October 22, 1975, the Soviet Union's Venera 9 lander achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first to transmit photographs from the surface of Venus. Despite its brief 53-minute operation, Venera 9 provided humanity with its first glimpse of an alien world. This achievement marked a significant advancement in planetary exploration, showcasing the capabilities of Soviet engineering and the resilience of the Venera program.