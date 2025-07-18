On 4 July 1989, Colonel Nikolai Skuridin of the Soviet Air Forces took off in a MiG-23M Flogger-B from Bagicz Air Base near Kołobrzeg, Poland. It started as an ordinary Soviet training flight, and became one of the strangest aviation incidents of the Cold War. Barely 41 seconds after take-off, the engine’s afterburner failed, causing the jet to lose altitude. Believing the aircraft was doomed, the pilot ejected safely at roughly 150 metres above ground. Unexpectedly, the MiG regained power, climbed, and continued flying, now pilotless.