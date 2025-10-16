LOGIN
How a country the size of Delhi became a space power?

Published: Oct 16, 2025, 01:44 IST | Updated: Oct 16, 2025, 01:44 IST

Luxembourg, a nation smaller than Delhi, is quietly leading the space race. With asteroid mining laws, billion-euro investments, and global partnerships, here’s how it became the world’s smallest space power.
 

1. The First Country to Bet Big on Space Resources
(Photograph: Wikicommons)

1. The First Country to Bet Big on Space Resources

In 2017, Luxembourg passed a groundbreaking law allowing private companies to own and sell resources mined from asteroids. This move placed it ahead of global giants like the US, Russia, and China, making it the first European nation to formally regulate space mining.

2. From Banking to Space Banking
(Photograph: Wikicommons)

2. From Banking to Space Banking

Known for managing over $6 trillion in global assets, Luxembourg is now investing that financial muscle into the cosmos. The government has poured over €200 million into startups focused on space exploration, resource extraction, and satellite technology.

3. Why Asteroids? The Gold Rush of the 21st Century
(Photograph: Wikicommons)

3. Why Asteroids? The Gold Rush of the 21st Century

Asteroids are believed to contain precious metals like platinum, cobalt, and nickel, resources that could be worth trillions of dollars. Luxembourg aims to become the “Switzerland of Space,” a hub where asteroid mining companies are funded, registered, and insured.

4. Home to the World’s First Space Mining Companies
(Photograph: Wikicommons)

4. Home to the World’s First Space Mining Companies

Startups like Planetary Resources and Deep Space Industries set up shop in Luxembourg, drawn by the country’s low taxes and pro-space policies. The government even helped create SpaceResources.lu, a platform to attract investors and set international standards for asteroid mining.

5. Backed by European and Global Partners
(Photograph: Wikicommons)

5. Backed by European and Global Partners

Luxembourg has signed agreements with NASA, ESA (European Space Agency), and Japan’s JAXA to cooperate on space resource utilisation. This small nation now plays a major diplomatic role in shaping the laws of outer space, something even larger nations are yet to fully define.

6. Tiny Country, Giant Ambition
(Photograph: Visit Luxembourg)

6. Tiny Country, Giant Ambition

At just 2,586 sq km (roughly the size of Delhi NCR), Luxembourg’s bold leap into space makes it a symbol of how small countries can lead in futuristic industries. Its asteroid mining strategy has inspired nations like the UAE and Australia to draft similar laws.

7. The Future: Owning a Piece of the Solar System
(Photograph: Visit Luxembourg)

7. The Future: Owning a Piece of the Solar System

Luxembourg’s vision is long-term, to one day help Earth transition into an economy sustained by off-world resources. If the asteroid rush pays off, this tiny country could become the richest per capita not just on Earth, but in space too.

