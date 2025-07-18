/How a broken Deauville car led to the birth of Rolls-Royce’s first car in 1904: Know 7 facts about the Rolls-Royce 10 hp

In 1904 Rolls‑Royce 10 hp was made. Which is the first car by Rolls and Royce they made, just 16. 10hp models. Which priced at £395 each. Its smooth twin‑cylinder engine, quiet ride, and iconic radiator changed the luxury car forever.
It all started Back in 1904. When Charles Rolls and Henry Royce met in Manchester. In that meeting, they decided to build the Rolls-Royce 10 hp. It built in Hulme, Manchester, at that time it cost £395, and only 16 were made.
At that time, Henry Royce had a Decauville car, but it was loud and kept breaking down. So, in 1903, he made three prototypes called the Royce 10. Later, this became the Rolls-Royce 10 hp, which ran quietly and smoothly, way better than most cars back then.
The 10 hp had a twin-cylinder engine, 1995 cc, giving 12 horsepower at 1000 rpm. It could hit a maximum speed of 39 mph (60Kilometers per Hour), which was very fast for 1904. With a 75-inch wheelbase and leaf springs, it was small but tough. Its triangular radiator? Which later became a Rolls-Royce trademark.
Charles Rolls sold cars in London and wanted a solid British one. When he tried Royce’s prototype, he was sold. On 23 December 1904, they came together to create Rolls-Royce. The 10 hp was their first car.
At that time the 10 hp stole the show at the 1904 Paris Salon, alongside other Rolls-Royce models like the 15 hp. Its quiet engine and neat design. Unlike the other clunky cars at that time, it was smooth and reliable, hinting at the luxury to come.
Only 16 Rolls-Royce 10 hp cars were ever made. One of them with chassis no. 20154, which bagged £3.5 million at auction in 2007. It belonged to Henry Royce himself! Collectors dream of owning this piece of history.
The 10 hp wasn’t just a car it started Rolls-Royce’s journey, it paved the way for legends like the Silver Ghost and today’s Phantoms. Rolls-Royce still builds cars that live up to the 10 hp’s promise of excellence.