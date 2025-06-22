LOGIN
How a B-2 Bomber can fly nonstop for 44 hours without burning its engine?

Jun 22, 2025

Advanced stealth bomber with unmatched endurance
1 / 7
(Photograph:Northrop Grumman)

Advanced stealth bomber with unmatched endurance

The B-2 Spirit bomber, developed by Northrop Grumman, is designed for long-duration strategic missions. It can stay airborne for up to 44 hours on a single mission, covering intercontinental distances, without engine burnout, making it one of the most capable long-range bombers in the world.

Specialised engine design
2 / 7
(Photograph:Northrop Grumman)

Specialised engine design

The B-2 uses four General Electric F118-GE-100 turbofan engines. These engines are built to operate at lower temperatures compared to afterburning jet engines, reducing wear and stress. Their subsonic design allows them to deliver consistent thrust over long periods.

Fuel-efficient cruising
3 / 7
(Photograph:Northrop Grumman)

Fuel-efficient cruising

The bomber’s cruising speed of about 900 km/h (560 mph) at high altitudes is optimised for fuel efficiency. Combined with its 75,000-pound fuel capacity, this enables it to cover vast distances while keeping engine temperatures and fuel consumption under control.

In-flight refuelling
4 / 7
(Photograph:Northrop Grumman)

In-flight refuelling

The B-2’s endurance is further extended with mid-air refuelling capability. It can connect with aerial tankers multiple times during missions, replenishing fuel without landing — one reason it has flown missions as long as 44 hours nonstop.

Aerodynamic stealth shape
5 / 7
(Photograph:Northrop Grumman)

Aerodynamic stealth shape

The aircraft’s flying wing design reduces aerodynamic drag, helping maintain fuel economy. The stealth shape not only evades radar detection but also optimises airflow over the engines, contributing to smoother, cooler engine operation.

Engine cooling and monitoring systems
6 / 7
(Photograph:Northrop Grumman)

Engine cooling and monitoring systems

The B-2 is equipped with advanced engine monitoring systems. These track engine temperatures and performance, alerting the crew to adjust power settings as needed. Continuous management ensures engines stay well below burnout thresholds even on multi-day flights.

Crew endurance and cockpit features
7 / 7
(Photograph:Northrop Grumman)

Crew endurance and cockpit features

To sustain such long missions, B-2 crews undergo special endurance training. The cockpit is designed to support extended operation, with provisions for sleep rotations, food, and hydration, ensuring both the aircraft and its pilots can safely complete ultra-long missions.

