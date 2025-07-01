/How a 19th century astronomer imagined life on Mars and mapped it from Earth: what did they see?

Before rockets, astronomers like Camille Flammarion used telescopes and imagination to explore Mars. He blended science and fiction, creating maps and stories that inspired many. His ideas shaped early views of martian life and still influence space dreams today.
In the 19th century, Mars was a distant mystery. Astronomers could only imagine its surface and possible life, as rockets and close-up images did not exist.
Camille Flammarion was a Parisian astronomer and well well-known writer. He used both science and fiction to explore what Mars might be like, inspiring many with his ideas.
With better telescopes, Flammarion and others drew maps of Mars. These maps showed imagined continents and seas, as no one could see the real surface clearly.
Flammarion believed Mars was older than Earth and could have its own unique life. He thought Martians would be different from humans, shaped by their own world.
Flammarion wrote novels where souls travelled to Mars in dreams. He imagined Martians as wise and peaceful, living in a society focused on science and learning.
Flammarion admitted that much about Mars was unknown. He encouraged people to keep exploring and to use both science and imagination to understand the universe.
Flammarion’s blend of science and fiction helped shape how people dream about Mars. His work reminds us that imagining other worlds is also a way to learn about ourselves.