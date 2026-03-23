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House of Ninja to The Days: 6 Japanese thriller shows you shouldn't miss

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Mar 23, 2026, 21:17 IST | Updated: Mar 23, 2026, 21:59 IST

Alice in Borderland, The Days, House of Ninja and more Japanese shows have captured the attention of everyone globally. These shows are often adapted from popular manga or novels, focusing on suspenseful storytelling.

Popular Japanese shows
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Popular Japanese shows

Japanese thriller shows have gained significant global attention, particularly through streaming platforms, for their high-stakes psychological tension, intricate plots, and often unsettling atmosphere. Let's take a look at a few of the series you can binge-watch from the comfort of your homes.

House of Ninjas
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House of Ninjas

It tells the story of a dysfunctional family who must return to shadowy missions to counteract a string of looming threats after retiring from their formidable ninja lives.

The Days
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The Days

The show follows the story of those involved with Fukushima Daiichi face a nuclear disaster, as the power plant accident unfolds over seven days.

Giri/Haji
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Giri/Haji

Giri/Haji is a thriller about a Tokyo detective named Kenzo Mori, scouring the London underworld to find his allegedly deceased brother, Yuto.

Your Turn to Kill
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Your Turn to Kill

It tells the story of a newly married couple who buy a new home and get involved in their neighbour's swap-murder game.

Unnatural
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Unnatural

Unnatural follows the story of Mikoto, a forensic investigative examiner, and her partners, who trace down the evidence of crimes and unravel the puzzles behind mysterious deaths.

Alice in Borderland
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Alice in Borderland

It tells the story of an obsessed gamer, Arisu, who suddenly finds himself in a strange, emptied-out version of Tokyo in which he and his friends must compete in dangerous games in order to survive.

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