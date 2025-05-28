Hope, tears and pain: Israel marks 600 days since October 7 Hamas attack
It has been 600 days since the Hamas terror group attacked Israel. Families in Israel protested in Tel Aviv with the hope of bringing back the remaining hostages who are currently under Hamas captive.
Hamas attacked Israel on 7 October 2023
It was dawn on October 7, 2023 when Hamas terrorists attacked Israel. The terrorist group killed over 1,200 people and kidnapped more than 250 including young children and infants, taking them hostages in Gaza.
600 days of Hamas attack
On Wednesday (May 28), families of the kidnapped people held a protest in Tel Aviv, marking 600 days since their loved ones were taken hostage. They were heartbroken and felt helpless. Their message during the protest was 'Bring them home'.
Emotions all over the protest
The protest was filled with tears, frustration, and loud cries for help. Many feel the government has failed them. They claimed no one was listening to them and time was running out to save their near and dear ones.
Some hostages who were freed shared their experience
Some of the hostages who were freed spoke at the protest. They shared what it felt like in captivity and begged for the release of those still held. Their voices were filled with both pain and hope.
Call to bring their loved ones
Many held up pictures of their loved ones, which comprised of infants, some soldiers and grandparents. Each photo depicted a story of a life waiting to come back.
Israel's fight against terrorism
The protest was not just about the past 600 days. It was about love, loss, and a promise that no matter how long it takes, Israel will keep fighting the face of terrorism to bring its people home.