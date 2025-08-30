Honouring Wes Craven’s legacy: Here are 7 must-watch films from the horror master

Wes Craven helped redefine the horror genre, and in honour of his rich legacy, here are seven must-watch films from the influential filmmaker.
One of Wes Craven’s most iconic films, A Nightmare on Elm Street, introduced the world to Freddy Krueger, a terrifying killer who haunts teenagers in their dreams. Mixing supernatural horror with psychological thrills, the film redefined the slasher genre.
With this film, Wes Craven reinvented the horror genre for a new generation. The film cleverly blended slasher thrills with sharp satire, poking fun at horror clichés while delivering genuine scares.
The People Under the Stairs follows a young boy trapped inside the home of two twisted landlords who are hiding dark secrets. This banked chilling horror with gripping social commentary.
Inspired by true events, this chilling tale follows an anthropologist investigating voodoo practices in Haiti, only to uncover terrifying truths about black magic and zombification.
One of Craven’s early cult classics, The Hills Have Eyes, tells the story of a suburban family stranded in the desert and hunted by a group of cannibalistic mutants.
Craven’s debut shocked audiences with its unflinching violence and raw storytelling. The Last House on the Left follows two teenage girls who encounter a group of sadistic criminals, leading to a haunting tale of revenge.
Craven stepped away from horror with Red Eye, a gripping psychological thriller set almost entirely on an aeroplane. The film follows a hotel manager who becomes trapped in a deadly plot.