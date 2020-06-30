Timeline of Hong Kong's struggle against Chinese hegemony

As part of the 1997 handover from Britain, China agreed to guarantee Hong Kong certain freedoms -- as well as judicial and legislative autonomy -- for 50 years in a deal known as "One Country, Two Systems".

Beijing says that promise is still being respected even after Tuesday's move to impose a secretive national security law on the restless city.

Critics, rights groups and some Western nations say the legislation is just the latest step by China to chip away at the city's civil liberties over the years.

Here is a timeline of how that tension has unfolded: