Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler was planning to move to Spain and also bought a house in 2016 if Trump wins. Chelsea earlier said in an interview, "I did buy a house in another country just in case, so all of these people that threaten to leave the country and then don't; I will leave the country," she said.

Although after the election, Chelsea and said, "It's so easy to say throw in the towel and that we're going to leave or I'm going to move to Spain because I want to move to Spain.”

(Photograph:Twitter)