Hollywood celebs who proudly flaunt their love for Indian food, actors and Bollywood

Over the years, we have seen Hollywood stars expressing their love for India and the countries culture, food, cinema and more. Some celebrities shared how much they love to gorge on Indian food, while others expressed their interest in Bollywood actors and movies.

Lady Gaga

Popstar Lady Gaga is a big fan of Indian food. The songstress said once that she can eat Indian food every single day and one food she loves the most is Chicken Butter Masala.

''Just love to eat Indian food. I go for curry whenever I can. I could eat it every day, but I get hot because I like it spicy. Afterwards, I just sweat, but it’s nice to have a little glow on your face. I want to eat so much and just go into an Indian food coma.'' Gaga said reportedly.

