Holiday tourism in China returns to pre-Covid levels

Written By: Manas Joshi Updated: May 04, 2023, 03:20 PM IST

China had world's first epicentres of the Covid panemic. The pandemic, which began in Wuhan in China's Hubei provice soon took over the world and took it through what were some of the hardest years in recent memory. In May Day holiday this year, China's torism rebounded to pre-Covid levels

Worst is over?

It's tough to officially declare of course but with greater immunisation people appear to be more confident now venturing out of their homes. In the pic, people can be seen eating barbecue during 5-day labour day holiday in Zibo, in China's eastern Shandong province.

(Photograph: AFP )

A more relaxed approach

It ofcourse can't be said people have thrown all caution to the wind, the atmosphere is more relaxed now. Here, a girl can be seen posing for her mother in Qianmen area of Beijing.

(Photograph: AFP )

Crowded? No worries!

People appeared at ease while walking in the streets. In this picture, people can be seen walking through a traditional shopping street in Qianmen area of Beijing.

(Photograph: AFP )

Safety first!

Citizens didn't forget to take precautions.

(Photograph: AFP )

Travel-hungry nation

Chinese people made 274 million domestic trips during the five-day break.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Massive surge in travel

The travel saw increase of more than 70 per cent.

(Photograph: AFP )