Holi in India

Holi, the festival of colours marks the beginning of the spring season and an end to winters in India.
The festival is an ancient Hindu festival which originated in India.
The festival begins with the burning of 'Holika Dehan' at night followed by celebrations with colours and water the next day.
Clouds of colours in the air, kids running armed with faces smeared in clours and good food is how Holi is celebrated in different ways in India.
Besides India, Holi is also celebrated throughout the Indian subcontinent. Over the years the festival has also spread to other parts of Asia and the western world.
Traditionally associated with Lord Krishna, the localities in the Braj Region, like Agra, Mathura, Nandgaon, Vrindavan, and Barsana, are the major tourist attractions during the Holi season.