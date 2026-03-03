/Holi 2026: 6 best cities in India for an unforgettable experience of the festival of colours- From Mathura to Jaipur

Planning a trip to celebrate Holi this year? From Vrindavan to Jaipur, here are some of the best cities in India to celebrate the festival of colours with a touch of tradition.
For Indians, Holi is not just a festival to celebrate at home, but a perfect time for a cultural getaway. In 2026, it falls on March 4, and this is the right time for travellers to take a trip to different cities for an unforgettable experience of watching the country drenched in colours, music, and celebration. Here are the six best places in India to visit on Holi.
If you want to celebrate the day with devotion, Mathura is the best place. Said to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna, the city is known for celebrating Phoolon Ki Holi, where, besides colour powder, flower petals are used to celebrate the festival.
Just a few kilometres away from Mathura is Vrindavan, where the Banke Bihari Temple becomes the centre of attraction on Holi. Every year, priests shower devotees with gulal and flower petals, and the temple courtyard becomes a sea of colours.
Forget colours and flower petals, if you want to experience a unique Holi this year, head to Barsana. Renowned for Lathmar Holi, the tradition features men from neighbouring Nandgaon who arrive with shields, while women playfully strike them in a theatrical mock battle. Do not forget to relish gujiya and glasses of thandai.
Jaipur provides a royal touch to your Holi celebrations. Alongside playing with colours, tourists can also experience cultural performances like the Ghoomar dance. Just a few hours away from the city is Udaipur, where you can enjoy Holi close to lakes and palaces.
Celebrated around the ghats of the Ganges, Holi in Varanasi is a completely different experience. Apart from playing with colours, tourists can also enjoy boat rides, music, traditional bhang, and street processions for a local and raw touch to the festival.
India's capital is no behind in celebrating Holi. Delhi offers multiple ways to enjoy the day, from traditional gatherings in Old Delhi to music festivals featuring DJs and rain dances. The local markets are decorated with colours and treats like gujiya and thandai.