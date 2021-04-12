A historic factory in Russia was engulfed in massive fire on Monday. The factory is located in the Russian city of St Petersburg.
The huge fire at the factory sent clouds of black smoke over the city.
(Photograph:AFP)
As per the emergencies ministry, the fire broke out on several floors of the factory
The factory, Nevskaya Manufaktura is a red brick building Oktyabrskaya Embankment of the Neva River
The enormous factory was founded as a cloth manufacturing unit in 1841. It was nationalised during the Soviet period and privatised in 1992
As per the ministry 40 people had been evacuated in the initial hours of the incident