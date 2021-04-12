Historic Russian factory goes up in flames

A historic factory in Russia was engulfed in massive fire on Monday. The factory is located in the Russian city of St Petersburg. 

Massive inferno

The huge fire at the factory sent clouds of black smoke over the city.
 

Historic building in flames

As per the emergencies ministry, the fire broke out on several floors of the factory

Smoke in the city

The factory, Nevskaya Manufaktura is a red brick building Oktyabrskaya Embankment of the Neva River
 

More than a century-old

The enormous factory was founded as a cloth manufacturing unit in 1841. It was nationalised during the Soviet period and privatised in 1992

Firefighting on

As per the ministry 40 people had been evacuated in the initial hours of the incident 

