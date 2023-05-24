Dalai Lama attends a prayer ceremony in Dharamshala on May 24
The 14th Dalai Lama attended a Long Life Prayer offered to him by the Foundation for the Preservation of the Mahayana Tradition (FPMT) at the Main Tibetan Temple in Dharamshala, on the morning of Wednesday, May 24. Members of the Tibetan and Buddhist community also took part in the prayer ceremony for the long life of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama.
Live webcast of the event was made available in Tibetan, Chinese, Vietnamese, Russian, German, Mongolian, Hindi, Japanese, Korean, Italian, French and Spanish also.
Dalai Lama will also be giving two days of teachings in the mornings for Tibetan Youth at the Main Tibetan Temple. On the morning of May 30, he will give an introductory teaching on The Three Objects of Refuge and will also conduct the Ceremony of Generating of Bodhicitta. On the morning of May 31 he will confer the Manjushri Blessing.
Prayer service for the 14th Dalai Lama
Dalai Lama receives a warm welcome
The 14th Dalai Lama is the highest spiritual leader and head of Tibet.
Disciples attend the Long Life prayer service
Several people from the Tibetan and Buddhist community took part in the prayer service. Several of the disciples of Dalai Lama also attended the Long Life prayer service.
Dalai Lama offers prayers
Dalai Lama also offered his prayers during the Long Life prayer service organised for him at Dharamshala
Previous prayer service attended by Dalai Lama
Previously too, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama also attended a prayer at the Main Tibetan Temple in McLeod Ganj on April 5, 2023.
Regional Tibetan Women's Association also offer their prayers
Members of the Regional Tibetan Women's Association also took part in a prayer ceremony for the well-being of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama at the Main Tibetan Temple in McLeod Ganj on April 17, 2023.