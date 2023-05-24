Dalai Lama attends a prayer ceremony in Dharamshala on May 24

The 14th Dalai Lama attended a Long Life Prayer offered to him by the Foundation for the Preservation of the Mahayana Tradition (FPMT) at the Main Tibetan Temple in Dharamshala, on the morning of Wednesday, May 24. Members of the Tibetan and Buddhist community also took part in the prayer ceremony for the long life of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama.

Live webcast of the event was made available in Tibetan, Chinese, Vietnamese, Russian, German, Mongolian, Hindi, Japanese, Korean, Italian, French and Spanish also.

Dalai Lama will also be giving two days of teachings in the mornings for Tibetan Youth at the Main Tibetan Temple. On the morning of May 30, he will give an introductory teaching on The Three Objects of Refuge and will also conduct the Ceremony of Generating of Bodhicitta. On the morning of May 31 he will confer the Manjushri Blessing.