/Blast from the past: 5 reasons why Hiroshima bombing aftermath is a stark reminder for today's trigger-happy world leaders on nuclear war dangers

The people affected by the bombing, known as ‘hibakusha’ in Japanese, experienced devastating health effects for generations. Survivors within a km of the blast centre known as Ground Zero suffered acute radiation syndrome, with symptoms such as nausea, hair loss, haemorrhaging, and organ failure, leading to many deaths within weeks. The intense heat caused severe thermal burns, sometimes melting or charring skin. More than half of burn victims died from infections or shock. The blast’s shockwave caused traumatic injuries including broken bones and internal organ damage. Many hibakusha also endured psychological trauma such as PTSD and survivor’s guilt, compounded by social stigma and discrimination.

