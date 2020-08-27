Hiromu Inada: World's oldest Ironman plans to compete in his 90s

'Want to break the world record again'

The cancellation of this October's Ironman because of the coronavirus pandemic has not dulled his ambition, and Inada is maintaining his gruelling training schedule for a return to Hawaii next year.

"My goal is next year's world championship in Hawaii," he told Reuters at his training facility in Chiba, east of Tokyo.

"I will absolutely participate in it, and I absolutely want to break the world record of completing the race at the oldest age again. This is my current and biggest goal.

(Photograph:Reuters)