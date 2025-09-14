/Hindi Diwas 2025: Top 5 Evergreen Bollywood movies that every Hindi lover should watch on OTT platforms

LOGIN
Vanshika
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Sep 14, 2025, 18:31 IST | Updated: Sep 14, 2025, 18:31 IST

From DDLJ: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Hum Aapke Hai Kon, list of the Top 5 Evergreen Bollywood movies that every Hindi lover should miss it out to watch on OTT.

(Photograph: Amazon Prime Videos)

Hindi Diwas is here, and we have compiled some of the top evergreen Bollywood movies to watch on this auspicious day and recognise the diversity and culture of our nation. Let's check that out.

(Photograph: Amazon Prime Video)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Aditya Chopra's directorial Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is the longest-running 1999 Bollywood movie, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles. The story revolves around Raj and Simran, who fall in love with each other. Every Indian appraised the heartwarming and pure performance of the stars that made the movie a massive hit in Indian cinema for over 28 years.

(Photograph: Amazon Prime Video)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The movie revolves around two criminals, Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra), who are hired by a retired police officer to capture the dangerous gangster, Gabbar, who has spread terror among the whole village. The movie depicts the bond between two criminals who eventually become each other's pals while being on a mission.

(Photograph: Amazon Prime Video)

Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video

Starring Salman Khan as Prem in Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, the movie centers around the love story of Prem and Nisha (Madhuri Dixit). The plot takes a turn when Nisha's sister met with an accident and died, and Nisha was expected to marry her sister's husband to take care of her nephew.

(Photograph: Amazon Prime Video)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Andaz Apna Apna, a movie of two friends, featuring Aamir Khan as Amar and Salman Khan as Prem, who get into a competition with each other over who will win the heart of the millionaire's daughter, Raveena. All the chaos which also adds a gangster forms the crux of the story.

(Photograph: Amazon Prime Video)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5

An evergreen family movie that showcases the story of Ramkishan and Mamta, who lead a happy life with their three sons. But when their daughter faces a tragedy, Mamta gets instigated by her close friends, and she embitters her heart towards her stepson Vivek.

